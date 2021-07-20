Plans move forward for committee aimed at improving quality of life in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A committee made up of several Florence City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with plans to create a new committee, called the Community Development Committee.

The goal of this proposed committee is to enhance the livability and quality of life in Florence. Potential tasks of the proposed committee include: demolishing dozens of dilapidated homes, improving lighting in neighborhoods, cleaning trash and debris from certain areas and re-painting dozens of homes.

The proposed committee would help the city get funding to help with these projects.

“We see the dilapidated homes,” Florence City Councilwoman Lethonia Barnes told News13. “We see the litter, we see poverty, we see homelessness. There are so many things that we need to address in the city. We need financing.”

The proposal will next go in front of Florence City Council during its August meeting.