Plans to build a new Tidelands Health hospital in Carolina Bays area move forward

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Planning Commission passed the rezoning request for a new Tidelands Health Hospital to be built in the Carolina Bays area of Horry County.

The new hospital will be called “Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital” and will be located at Highway 707 and Peat Moss Road.

Courtesy Horry County Planning and Zoning

Several residents spoke to the commission tonight, sharing their concerns about excessive noise, traffic, and flooding. “Having a hospital within minutes of one’s homes is definitely a life-saving advantage,” said Jerry Lorenc, a resident.

Residents who spoke said they’re happy about a hospital being built, they just wish for their concerns to be addressed. “We can’t get out of our development now. We don’t need one other car coming in Tern hall to try and get out,” said one resident who is concerned about traffic becoming an issue once a hospital is built.

Tidelands Health President and CEO Bruce Bailey said a traffic light will be added to Peat Moss Road due to the increase of traffic from the hospital.

Tidelands Health officials said they expect there to be 36 beds with an emergency room. It will not be a trauma center so air transport will be limited to a projected two to three transports per month.

Another concern was flooding. The commission said there are significant wetlands on the site. “I support the hospital. The hospital is a need absolutely. The problem I have is stormwater,” said Rob Hans, a resident.

At last week’s town hall held by Tidelands Health, officials said there will be a system of retention ponds and piping to control the water through the 707 drainage system.





Images of proposed hospital plans

“We plan to meet with the community, do all we can to be a good neighbor and to help the problems as much as our efforts can in what we’re going to do here,” said Bruce Bailey, Tidelands Health CEO.

Bailey said they’re waiting on their certification approval from DHEC. The request also needs to go before Horry County Council in 3 separate readings before final approval.