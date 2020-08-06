Police: 380 lb safe stolen from Murrells Inlet

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for a safe that they say was stolen from Murrells Inlet between July 31 and Aug. 2.

It is thought that the item was taken during a burglary at the incident location, according to HCPD.

🚨STOLEN – SAFE🚨#HCPD is searching for a safe that was stolen from Murrells Inlet between July 31 and Aug. 2, 2020.



It is a Steelwater heavy duty safe measuring 59” x 22” x 16” and weighing 380 lbs.



Anyone who has seen someone carrying this safe should call 843-915-8477. pic.twitter.com/7xqg5OqxDu — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) August 6, 2020

It is a Steelwater heavy duty safe measuring 59” x 22” x 16” and weighing approximately 380 lbs. The handle to open sticks out an additional 2” from door.

Anyone who has recently seen individuals transporting or carrying a safe like the one described is asked to call 843-915-8477.

LATEST HEADLINES: