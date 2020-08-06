Police: 380 lb safe stolen from Murrells Inlet

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for a safe that they say was stolen from Murrells Inlet between July 31 and Aug. 2.

It is thought that the item was taken during a burglary at the incident location, according to HCPD.

It is a Steelwater heavy duty safe measuring 59” x 22” x 16” and weighing approximately 380 lbs. The handle to open sticks out an additional 2” from door.

Anyone who has recently seen individuals transporting or carrying a safe like the one described is asked to call 843-915-8477.

