AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are searching for an Aynor man who is wanted for aggravated assault and domestic violence.

Deven Mayrer Williams, 30, is 6’8” and 225 lbs. and was wearing black sweatpants.

Williams was last seen on Frye Road, according to police.

He is wanted for domestic violence, aggravated assault, simple assault, and malicious damage.

If you see Williams or have any information, please call 843-248-1520.