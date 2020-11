Brian Shirley, Sr. was last seen in his 2005 Toyota Avalon (Courtesy: HCPD)

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for a man last seen leaving his home in the Longs area.

Police say Brian Shirley, Sr., 53, is missing. He was last seen Sunday around 4 p.m.

He was in his 2005 Toyota Avalon with South Carolina tag PAG-513.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 843-248-1520.