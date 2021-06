HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Police are asking for your help finding 5-year-old Bradley Simmons and his father, also named Bradley Simmons.

They were last seen on Kings Rd. around 4 p.m. on Monday.

Bradley’s father is not his guardian.

If you know anything that could help find the pair, you’re asked to call HCPD at (843) 248-1520.