Police asking for public’s help in finding missing elderly man from Longs who has dementia and diabetes

Lawrence Utter, 81, may be driving a white 2019 Ford Ranger with SC tag KZW180 (Courtesy: HCPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department needs the help of the public to find a missing elderly man.

Lawrence Utter, 81, was last seen around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, driving his white 2019 Ford Ranger with SC tag KZW180, near Myrtle Beach State Park. He was last seen wearing a red plaid, flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Police say he drove away from his home in the Longs area.

Utter is considered endangered because he has dementia and diabetes, among other medical conditions, according to police. He requires regular medication.

Anyone with information about Utter’s whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-5350.