Police identify suspect in deadly shooting at Captin Archie’s

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A man has been taken into custody pending the service of warrants for murder in connection with a shooting at Captain Archie’s in North Myrtle Beach.

Driscoll Riggins has been identified as the suspect in the deadly shooting on May 21 at 2200 Little River Neck Road, the parking lot of Captian Archie’s, according to police.

The victim, Durance McCray, was taken to Seacoast Medical Center and pronounced dead that night, Public Information Officer Pat Dowling said.

Officers at the scene found multiple shell casings near a trash dumpster in the parking lot and were told over a police radio that a person with a gunshot wound was already at the hospital, Dowling said. An officer at the hospital later found a black BMW with a large amount of blood inside in a hospital parking lot, Dowling said.

A witness also told officers he saw someone fire multiple shots into the vehicle, Dowling said.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety extends its thanks to all who assisted in helping to apprehend the suspect.

Count on News13 for updates.