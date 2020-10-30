Police investigate after 2 people shot Thursday night in Scotland County

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – Laurinburg police are investigating after they say a man was shot in the abdomen Thursday night.

At 8:30 p.m. officers responded to 303 Wagram Street with a call that someone had been shot in the abdomen, according to police.

At the same time, officers also responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital in reference to a person with a gunshot wound to the hand, according to police.

It was discovered that both individuals had been shot in an incident at the intersection of Lytch Street and Melton Street, according to police. Both victims were treated locally.

This case is still under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the detective’s division with the Laurinburg Police Department.

Count on News13 for updates.