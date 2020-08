MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police investigate an armed robbery and stabbing at a restaurant in downtown Myrtle Beach.

According to a police report, the robbery happened late Friday night at The Chemist, located at 300 9th Ave N.

The male suspect, armed with a knife, cut one person. The injury was listed as a ‘severe laceration’ on the report but the narrative referred to it as “only a superficial wound” and not life-threatening.

No other details have been provided. The investigation is ongoing.