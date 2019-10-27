Police make arrests in connection with deadly St. Pauls shooting

ST PAULS, NC (WBTW) – Two men are in custody in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last week, police say.

Isaiah McNair, 19, and Daquan McNair, 24, were taken into custody Friday, St. Pauls Police Chief Thomas Hagens tells News13.

They are each charged with first-degree murder, along with weapons charges and conspiracy to murder.

Officers responded to 501 Chapel Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in reference to the shooting that left one man dead.

Another man was also shot during the incident. He was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

