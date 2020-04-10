Police: Myrtle Beach woman charged after her child ingested Suboxone

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach woman was charged with child neglect after police say a child reached her Suboxone on a shelf and took it.

Police responded to a call about a child overdose on Tuesday. According to the report, Jodi Smith, 24, told police the 2-year-old “pushed a chair over to the shelf where his pinky is kept.” Smith said she kept her Suboxone on the shelf above the binky.

Smith said when she left the room, the child placed a 5 mg disposable slip of Suboxone in his mouth, according to the report. She told police she monitored the child until his eyes became glossy and then called medics.

The child was taken to GSRMC for treatment.

Police said, “Due to the fact the Suboxone was left within reach of the unattended child and he ingested the narcotic, placing him at unreasonable risk, there is probable cause” for an arrest warrant on charges of unlawful neglect of a child.