Popular Blue Crab Festival in Little River postponed until October

LITTLE RIVER, SC – The Little River Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center postponed the 39th Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival until October.

“Due to the uncertainty that surrounds the COVID-19 pandemic, the Little River Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center has chosen to postpone the World Famous Blue Crab Festival and combine it with the Little River ShrimpFest currently scheduled for October 10-11, 2020,” says Jennifer Walters, President /CEO of the Little River Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center.

“We continuously monitor the guidance of local, state and national officials and agencies and researched all viable options. There is just too much ambiguity to try to plan and execute a successful event any sooner than October.”

The decision did not come lightly to the staff and board of directors of the chamber. The health and safety of the community, festival vendors, sponsors and patrons is their top priority.

Local officials including Horry County Emergency Management, Horry County Police, County Council and State Legislators contributed to this outcome. “The World Famous Blue Crab Festival belongs to Little River and we wanted the stakeholders of our community involved in making this decision. It is emotionally painful and financially challenging,” says Walters. Both chamber festivals contribute $4.25 million in economic impact to Horry County.