Popular Grand Strand business celebrates 75 years with a spectacular year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – One grand strand business is celebrating a huge milestone.

“Business this year has been amazing,” Michelle Plyler, owner of the Gay Dolphin Gift Cove said.

Plyler said many tourists are visiting her store this year. “Last year, it was so difficult for businesses and they were struggling. Since march, it’s really been like summer,” Plyler said.

The Gay Dolphin Gift Cove isn’t the only business having a good year. According to the most recent data available from STR, occupancy rates for Saturday, July 3, were at 93 percent.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau saw strong destination demand over the July fourth holiday weekend as well as the previous weekend.

“Whether they intend on shopping or not by the time they leave, they usually pick up something so we’ve seen tons of people,” Plyler said.

Plyler said after a rough year, she is glad people are making a stop on the grand strand once again, supporting local businesses.