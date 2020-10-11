Possible tornado causes damage to Conway area

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Horry County Sunday evening. There’s damage to parts of Conway.
News13 has a crew on the way there.
This video was posted to Facebook by Brian Jernigan. He said it’s taking place near Oak Street in Conway.
