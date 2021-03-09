Publix to open store in Carolina Forest, 2nd new one announced for Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A new Publix grocery store is coming to the Carolina Forest section of Myrtle Beach, adding another supermarket to the fast-growing area.

The grocery chain said it will open the store at Marketplace at the Mill on the southwest corner of Carolina Forest Boulevard and River Oaks Drive. The store will be approx. 45,000 square feet and is projected to open in late 2022.

That’s the second new Publix store recenlty announced for the area.

Publix also will open a new location at Coventry Marketplace on Highway 17 late next year. That store will be at the southeast corner of Hwy 17 and Coventry Boulevrd.