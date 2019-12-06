Racepath after-school program in need of $25,000 because of building issues

An after-school program has been helping low income families for decades says they are in desperate need of help from the community, after discovering this week that they are having floor issues due to groundwater.

The cost of the floor renovations is $25,000, says Reverend William Gause.

“The mold has already stared underneath the building, and it’s groundwater. We already know where it’s coming from. I’m begging pleading, we just don’t have it,” said Gause.

Starting the program 40 years ago, Gause says he first saw the need for an after-school program when he noticed children in the neighborhood breaking windows.



“They had nothing else to do except bust glass, getting into something, so I called them in and I made them some breakfast,” said Gause.

Children and parents can’t imagine life without the program.

“This is my favorite place, my friends are family are here,” said eight year old Kristien Lewis.

To donate:

1690 Racepath St. Myrtle Beach, SC 29577