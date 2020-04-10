Real Life Church gives hundreds of meals away on Fridays

MYRTLE BEACH, SC — Real Life Church in the Galleria Shopping Center was lifting spirits and filling hearts and stomachs with their free food giveaway.

Partnering with Meals on Wheels, Real Life Pastor Frank Policastro and team set up a drive-thru meal delivery on Good Friday to all who showed up. They distributed hundreds of sealed and sanitized frozen meals, one week’s worth for every family member identified in households going through a food shortage due to the Coronavirus crisis. A

After broadcasting a Good Friday service online at 1:00 pm, Pastor Frank and volunteers set up the food distribution point at their church for anyone in need. Word spread and crowds came.

“That’s the Gospel,” Policastro commented, “good news!” A former professional archaeologist in Jerusalem, the pastor is also a cancer survivor thanks to the power of prayer. “Our message is simple: God cares and so do we. He gave His son to change our lives, and the least we can do is keep the miracles flowing out to others!”

Meals will be handed out every Friday between 4 and 5 p.m. at Real Life Church, 9644 North Kings Highway (The Galleria Shopping Center), Myrtle Beach, SC 29577