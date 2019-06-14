RECALL: King Arthur flour sold at Walmart, Target, other stores

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) -The Food and Drug Administration says thousands of cases of unbleached all-purpose flour are being recalled.

It’s a voluntary recall because of e-coli concerns.

According to the FDA’s website, ADM Milling Company notified King Arthur that wheat used in the flour has been linked to an e-coli outbreak, but none of the reported illnesses have been linked to the flour.

Nearly 114,000 bags of King Arthur flour are being pulled from shelves as a precaution.

The five-pound bags were distributed to major stores across the United States, including Walmart and Target.

King Arthur says the recalled products have six specific “lot codes” and three “best used by” dates. Here’s what you should be looking for:

BEST USED BY 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C

BEST USED BY 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B

BEST USED BY 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C







King Arthur says families should throw the flour away or return it to the store for a credit or a refund.

