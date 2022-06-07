MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The American Red Cross and WBTW News13 will host a blood drive Thursday in Myrtle Beach and Florence.

It will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach and at the Magnolia Mall in Florence.

Anyone who shows up to donate will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice from Southern Propane and have a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland that includes a three-night stay at The Guest House, a custom guitar and more.

The need for donated blood is typically more critical during the summertime, officials said.

“When schools let out and families set off on vacation, the American Red Cross typically sees a decline in donors, often leading to a seasonal blood shortage,” said Michael Hesbach, executive director of the Red Cross Eastern South Carolina region. “The need for lifesaving blood transfusions never takes a break.”

Donors need to be at least 17 years old and have a blood donor card or driver’s license, or two forms of identification.

To schedule an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code WBTW, call 800-RED-CROSS or download the Red Cross blood donor app.