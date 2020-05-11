Red Springs police investigate deadly shooting

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – One person was killed Sunday in a shooting in Red Springs, police say.

The shooting happened in the area of Hubert McLean Avenue and McManus Street, according to Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson.

Chief Patterson said the call came in around 6:45 p.m. and that the scene was still active as of around 9 p.m.

He added that the investigation is still in its early stages. More information is expected to be released at a later time. Count on News13 for updates.

Latest Headlines