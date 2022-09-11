MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Amid a day of ceremonies held on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack — including ones in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Conway — government leaders, politicians and first-responder organizations filled social media with posts marking the occasion.

Below is a sampling of what some of them had to say:

Gov. Henry McMaster

“This morning I joined our first responders and military members to pay tribute to those we lost on 9/11. It is our duty to ensure that our generation and future generations never forget the bravery, heroism, and sacrifice displayed that day by countless Americans.”

Joe Cunningham, Democratic gubernatorial candidate

“Today we’re thinking of all the families who lost their loved ones, all the heroic first responders who risked their lives to save others, and the communities who came together afterwards to rebuild. May we #NeverForget.”

U.S. Rep. Tim Scott

“As we remember the pain of 9/11, may we reflect on our nation’s resolve and the unity we saw across America. Join me in honoring the brave men and women who continue to sacrifice to protect us from threats at home and abroad.”

U.S. Rep. James Clyburn

“Today marks 21 years since the tragic 9/11 terrorist attacks that live forever in the collective memory of our nation. We must always remember and honor the lives lost and the traumatic experiences of those who survived. #NeverForget“

Horry County 911

“On this day 21 years ago, our nation was shaken to its core when thousands were lost in coordinated attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and aboard United Airlines Flight 93. We pause to remember all those who perished on that fateful day and honor the bravery of the first responders, many of whom sacrificed their own lives to save others. May we never forget.”

Horry County Fire Rescue

“Join us in somber remembrance today, honoring the lives of those lost and the first responders who put their own safety at risk to help others.”

Myrtle Beach Fire Department

“Today we remember the first responders of the NYPD, FDNY, and Port Authority that made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty as well as the victims of the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and the planes involved in the attacks. May their lives never be forgotten! #neverforget“

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue

“We’ll never forget, and always honor those brave heroes that sacrificed it all to do what they were called to do. Join us tonight as we honor them together as a community.”

Horry County Police Department

“Please join us in remembering those who were lost in the awful attacks of 9/11/2001, as well as the first responders who answered the call in the aftermath. That day changed everything. We will never forget.”

Surfside Beach Police Department

“We remember the lives lost and the sacrifices made.”

Horry County Government

“Each year on the anniversary of 9/11 we remember and honor all of those that lost their lives on that terrible day. We lift up the families of those we lost. We recognize the brave men and women that responded to the call and gave their lives in service to others. We are forever changed by that day, and we look with hope to the future. We will never forget.”