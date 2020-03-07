REMINDER: Turn your clocks ahead!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – It’s that time of the year again!

Daylight saving time begins Sunday at 2 a.m.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead an hour either Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Many say this is also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

The South Carolina General Assembly has voted in favor of a bill that would make DST the state’s standard time. It was signed by Governor McMaster on Feb. 3, 2020.

Congress would first have to give states permission to do away with the time change before it can go into effect.

Right now, Congress allows a state to stop observing daylight saving time, but does not allow a state to make it the permanent time.

Daylight saving time will end Nov. 1, 2020.

