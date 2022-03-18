HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Representative Russell Fry is sponsoring a bill to make all candidates filling to run for office to pay a filing fee.

House Bill 3262 is just one of many election-related bills that have been filed. The bill was initially filed last year. Fry said the bill would make it fair when it comes to voting or running as a candidate in South Carolina.

“It ultimately is about fairness,” Fry said.

The bill passed in the house and is now going through the Senate.

“So whether you’re a Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Green Party, whatever the case is, everyone should have to pay the same filing fee,” Fry said. “As it currently stands right now, some candidates for certain parties don’t have to pay a filing fee.”

The original language of the bill included that a candidate would have to pledge they’re a committed member of the political party they’re running for before filing, but Fry said that was taken out of the bill, but could be brought up down the road.

“What we see in South Carolina sometimes is people file under a certain party because it gives them an advantage,” Fry said. “And I think that that’s frustrating for people on the Democratic side, and people on the Republican side, that Democrats run in Republican primaries, and Republicans run in Democratic primaries.”

“One time we had a candidate over in Dorchester County who went and filed for one party and then at 11:50 filed and switched parties and filed as the other candidate,” said Trav Robertson, chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party.

Robertson said the filing bill is valid but said he’s against the other election bills in the series that deal with election reform. One of the bills would expand early voting but would tighten restrictions around mail-in voting. Another would require photo ID to vote absentee.

People voting in person are already required to show photo ID to vote.

“Well, I think that any time one party tinkers with the manner by which we elect people, the voters and citizens should be concerned,” Robertson said. “Because none of this legislation was done to protect our democracy or out of the benevolence. It was done to try and prevent people from voting, plain and simple.”

The filing bill remains in the state Senate. It’ll need to pass before heading to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.

Fry is running to unseat Tom Rice, who was one of 10 republicans to vote to impeach former president Donald Trump after the Capitol riot. Fry has been endorsed by Trump.