Rep. Tom Rice calls for Trump to concede, considers pulling back his objections to certification

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Representative Tom Rice spoke to News13 about the violence in Washington D.C., over the election results.

He called for President Trump to concede and said he is considering pulling back his support for objections to the electoral results.

“I am incredibly disappointed in the president,” Rice said. “The president needs to step up right now and say this election is over.”

“I’m tired of it. He needs to concede. He needs to say that this election is over and tell these folks to calm down.”

“I think there are legitimate questions about the election that need to be investigated but I am considering pulling my support for the objections back after this. I think the president acted very irresponsibly, particularly this morning in his speech he gave at the White House.”

“I am ready to continue doing the peoples’ business, but we can’t do it through violence.”

Rice said the objections will not overturn the results because democrats have control of the House.

“Enough, Mr. President. It’s time to move on.”

Listen to the full interview in the video player above.

This story will be updated.