HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. Congressman Tom Rice, the Republican representing South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District, is sponsoring a bill that would force the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to delete all existing firearm transaction.

The No Retaining Every Gun in a System That Restricts Your Rights Act would require ATF to delete all existing firearm transaction records to ensure that the federal government does not build a firearms registry.

Rice said the bill would protect law-abiding gun owners’ private information from the federal government.

“There’s no reason for them to maintain this old registry when they’ve completed background checks and so, we wanted them to delete that,” Rice said.

Federal Firearm Licensees (FFLs) are permitted to destroy their firearm transaction records after 20 years. Once FFLs go out of business, they transfer these records to the ATF.

ATF’s firearm tracing provides information to assist local and international law enforcement agencies investigate and solve firearms crimes. ATF disclosed that they have currently have one billion firearm transactions recorded.

“When you go through a background check, government checks things in your past that might affect your ability to have a gun legally,” Rice said. “You may have committed a felony crime, you may have been committed to a mental institution or you may have been involved in a domestic violence incident. But once you’ve cleared that process and you and you pass the test, and you can legally own a gun, there’s no reason for them to maintain your private information anymore. Unless they’re trying to keep a registry on who owns a gun. And why would they be doing that? I would be suspicious that they may in the future use that against you.”

Rice said the bill has bipartisan support and 40 sponsors, Rice said they are now trying to get it brought forth and voted on the floor.