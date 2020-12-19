Report: $43 mil in earmarked spending poorly tracked

A $100 bill with the picture of Ben Franklin (Nexstar, file)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina inspector general says most of the organizations receiving $43 million from South Carolina legislators for local projects in the last two years never showed how they spent the funds.

The Post and Courier reports that earmarks last year included $100,000 to a private family counselor in Charleston, $100,000 to Darlington Raceway and $2 million to expand a tennis center in Sumter.

Lawmakers send the money to state agencies that are then supposed to write checks to the designated groups.

Inspector General Brian Lamkin said there’s no teeth in state law that requires the recipients to report how they spent the cash.

Top lawmakers are now promising a more accountable budget next year.

