Man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl as she slept in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A Georgetown man is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 16, following two allegations of assault from a 14-year-old girl.

Jeremy Kent Billings, 31, was arrested Tuesday morning, according to online booking records from the Georgetown County Detention Center.

According to an incident report obtained by News13 Wednesday, a Georgetown Police officer responded to a home in city limits in late September. A 14-year-old girl told police that she was staying at a home where Billings and a female witness were at the time of the incident.

On the night of September 29, the girl said she fell asleep on a bed. She said Billings then laid down in the bed. The girl told police she felt Billings touch her in her private area while she slept, which woke her up.

She said Billings tried to tell her that he thought that was what she wanted. The girl then locked herself in a bathroom and called her father, who arrived minutes later.

The girl said a similar incident happened early that morning. She told police Billings inappropriately touched her but the girl pushed the incident off “as if it was a nightmare”.

She said Billings admitted to both incidents. The witness said she was asleep during both incidents, but the victim told her about each incident and the witness says she asked Billings to leave.

Booking information suggests Billings spent less than four hours in jail. His bond is listed at $30,000, according to online records.