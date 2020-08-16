Reward offered in Confederate statue vandalism at Savannah cemetery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – CrimeStoppers of Savannah-Chatham County is offering a cash reward in the vandalism of a Confederate statue at Laurel Grove Cemetery.
Up to $2,500 is available for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for spray painting “Silence-No More” on the monument named “Silence.”
The statue’s hand was also broken.
“While no arrests have been made at this time, a hidden security camera captured what appears to be two, white suspects breaking and spray-painting the statue,” CrimeStoppers stated.
Information can be reported anonymously to the CrimeStoppers tip line at 912-234-2020 or online here. Tipsters will not be asked for their name, phone number, or any other identifiable information at any time.
The Savannah Police Department continues to investigate.
