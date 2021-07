HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A road in Nichols is temporarily closed after a log truck overturned, causing a minor chemical spill.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews report the crash is on Pinckney Road near Little Drive. Crews were called at about 1:37 p.m. on Thursday.

The road will be closed while crews work the scene. Towing crews and the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Troop 5, are also working the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

