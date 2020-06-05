Robeson and Darlington Co. to hold Sunday rallies, discuss police brutality

(WBTW) – Residents in Robeson and Darlington counties have been approved to hold rallies on Sunday.

The Robeson County Peace Rally for Social Injustice has been scheduled for 2-4 p.m. at the Flea Market at 3080 Lincoln street in Lumberton.

Guest speakers will be at the rally, and face masks will be required for those in attendance.

The “peaceful rally” in Darlington is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at the corner of Avenue B and Lee Street, and it will proceed north to the Darlington County Courthouse.

“We have been working with the organizers of that particular demonstration trying to move forward with it and so far we’ve had no issues with them,” City of Darlington Public Safety Director Kelvin Washington said. “They have been very easy to work with and as far as I’m concerned right now it looks like it’s going to be a very peaceful demonstration. It’s my understanding that quite a few local pastors will be involved.”

While the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers was what sparked this demonstration, organizers told Washington they hope to expand the conversation to include other topics.

“Obviously people are upset about what happened in Minneapolis, but they want to talk about a series of things that are going on in minority communities and not just police brutality,” Washington said.

The City of Darlington Police Department, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and state police agencies have been contacted to provide support and security at the event.

The event is set to end at 6 p.m.

LATEST HEADLINES: