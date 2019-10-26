Robeson Co. working to bring in more school resource officers

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County schools are working to get more school resource officers in the district.

The district announced Friday on Facebook that it submitted its application for the 2019-2020 School Safety Grant Program.

The post said the district will keep working with local law enforcement to provide additional officers.

It also said the Robeson County Commissioners/Administration and local municipalities agreed to match state funds, pay a portion of new SRO’s salaries/benefits in elementary and middle schools, or pay the cost of training for newly assigned SROs.

The 2019 School Safety Grants Program is aimed at improving student safety in public schools by allocating additional money for SROs, special training, safety equipment and additional mental health support personnel.