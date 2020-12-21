ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) — The N.C. Department of Transportation’s bridge maintenance crews plan to close the westbound right lane near N.C. 130 at 2 p.m. Monday.
The right lane of the US 74 West bridge crossing the Lumber River overflow west of Boardman will close for necessary maintenance to the driving deck.
Crews will be repairing areas of spalling, a condition in which the concrete on the bridge deck has broken up, flaked or eroded.
The right lane is expected to reopen by mid-January.
Drivers should slow down and be cautious when traveling through the work zone and be alert for workers on the bridge.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Police: Man in critical condition after he was shot in head at stop sign in NC; ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect on the loose
- Robeson County bridge lane to close for maintenance
- Justice Dept. charges Libyan man in 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 bombing
- AG Barr says ‘no reason’ for special counsel on election, Hunter Biden
- Trump’s spiritual adviser tests positive for coronavirus after attending White House Christmas party