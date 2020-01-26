Breaking News Alert
Robeson County deputies complete School Resource Officer program

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Some Robeson County deputies completed the School Resource Officer Program this past week.

The sheriff’s office took to Facebook Saturday night to congratulate the deputies.

The post said the deputies will now assist in providing more School Resource Officers within Robeson County.

Instructors Jeremy Ammons and Kim Grant presented the certification program at Robeson Community College.

