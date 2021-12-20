Robeson County deputies investigate after man hurt in shooting

PEMBROKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was taken to the hospital Sunday night after a shooting reported near the Dollar General store on Highway 74, authorities said.

It happened at Highway 710 near Pembroke, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim is expected to make a full recovery, deputies said.

Deputies have not released any other details about the incident. Anyone with information that might help in the investigation is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office.

