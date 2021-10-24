Robeson County deputies search for men accused of trying to kill man during robbery

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Two men suspected of shooting a man multiple times, robbing him, and stealing his vehicle in Lumberton were identified Sunday night by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Damian Lee Hunt, 22, and Chardrius Nashawn Hughes, 20, are wanted for charges, including felony conspiracy, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Deputies found the victim, a 21-year-old man, with multiple gunshot wounds on September 28 on Hestertown Road. He remains in critical condition.

The victim’s stolen vehicle was later found at the intersection of NC 72 East and Long Branch Drive.

Anyone with information about the suspects can contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.​