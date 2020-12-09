Robeson County health officials work to keep up with COVID case investigations

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — As North Carolina sees a surge in COVID cases, public health officials are working hard to keep up with investigating cases and contact tracing.

The Robeson County Health Department says it’s running into some roadblocks during many case interviews.

“Around 50 percent of the interviews we conduct with positive cases do not share as much info on household and non-household contacts as what they should share with us,” assistant health director Melissa Packer said. “It’s very important that we get that information.”

Packer said the reason some hesitate to provide info varies.

“Early on, when we were seeing a large number of our cases in the processing facilities, and in different work environments, other industries, nursing facilities,” Packer said. “I think maybe some of the reason individuals were not very forthcoming with info concerning known contacts may have been dealing with job security.”

She said in other cases, like with some college students, the interviewees simply don’t have sufficient contact info for those they’ve been near.

“I do feel like one of the issues is perhaps there’s still a large part of the population that has not yet fully comprehended the severity of this,” Packer said. “I think that could be an issue as well.”

The case investigation is a thorough questionnaire that the health department works to initiate with positive cases among residents. It’s done over the phone and goes over a laundry list of questions dealing with symptoms, potential sources of exposure, close contacts and other important topics.

The county health department calls those with positive test results three times, and then sends a letter if they fail to respond by phone.

Packer said that there are often workarounds if they can’t get much info during a specific interview.

“You may not have gotten it from one person, but you may do several other calls and then talk with someone who was linked to the case you didn’t get a lot of info on,” she said. “So sometimes there are still a lot of opportunities to link it.”

Robeson County has gotten help from nearby counties and other sources as it works to keep up with investigating cases.

The information from these investigations is later used when contact tracers try to reach those who have potentially been exposed.

“We do encourage anyone who gets a call from their local health department to answer the call,” Packer said. “It’s very important. Because by answering that call, not only are you protecting your health. But you’re protecting the health of those around you. And your community as a whole.”

North Carolina tallied over 4,600 new cases Tuesday.

News13 reached out to DHEC to see if similar concerns have come up in SC, but the agency hasn’t responded.

