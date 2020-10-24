Robeson County Sheriff thanks all involved in President Trump’s Lumberton visit

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins posted to Facebook following President Trump’s visit to Lumberton thanking the citizens of Robeson County, law enforcement, and safety officials.

“This event was a huge undertaking as safety was our main concern. Lots of planning and preparation with the Secret Service and participating agencies went on behind the scenes for days leading up to this historic event,” Sheriff Wilkins said.

Wilkins estimates around 3300 to 3500 people were present for today’s rally.

“I would like to personally thank the citizens of Robeson County and surrounding areas that attended the event for your patience enduring the heat and simply being a proud responsible person,” Sheriff Wilkins said.

Wilkins also thanked all law enforcement that helped with today’s event.

“This event could not have been coordinated with ease without all agencies working as one,” Sheriff Wilkins said.

Sheriff Wilkins full post can be found below.

