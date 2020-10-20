Rowland officer ‘in good spirits’ following attack, chief says

ROWLAND, NC (WBTW) — A Rowland police officer is on the mend after authorities say he was attacked while responding to a call.

Officer Michael Sale is since out of the hospital and ‘in good spirits,’ but is now dealing with a broken nose and several lacerations to the face. This comes less than a year after this same officer was hurt during an attack outside a Maxton convenience store.

He responded to a disturbance around 11 p.m. on Benton Court. He got into a confrontation in a home there with the suspect, according to Chief Hubert Graham.

“It went to the front of the residence,” Chief Graham said. “It continued. That’s when the video started being shot. And as this confrontation continued it went on for like 10 minutes.”

During that 10 minutes- which was captured on video and shared online- Chief Graham said the officer was able to get a single handcuff on the suspect, but the suspect fought back. That suspect has been identified as Jamel Alphonso Rogers, 26.

“There were several times where officer sale was pinned to the ground and Mr. Rogers was striking him,” the police chief said. “A gentleman did pull Mr. Rogers off of Officer Sale. Officer Sale then re-engaged with Mr. Rogers. And the fight continued. Mr. Rogers picked officer sale up and slammed him on the ground. And then continued punching and everything.”

Eventually, another officer was able to respond and pepper-sprayed Rogers. He was later apprehended.

Chief Graham said he was most outraged at the lack of help by onlookers.

“It’s a sad reality for how things are out here working and dealing with people. This is where we’ve come to as a society,” he said.

Rogers is currently charged with assaulting a government official and resisting a public official.

At last check, he was still in jail at the Robeson County Detention Center. His bond is $500,000.

Officer Sale was attacked last year outside a Maxton convenience store.

Chief Graham said this more recent incident is still under investigation and more charges are likely for Rogers. He says there are charges possible for some onlookers, as well. Rogers is expected again in court next month. Count on News13 for updates.

