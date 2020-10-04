‘Running 4 Heroes’ to honor fallen Myrtle Beach Police Officer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — 11-year-old Zechariah Cartledge from Florida will honor Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher Monday by running one mile with a thin blue line flag.

After Zechariah’s run, he will send the flag to Officer Hancher’s family.

Zechariah runs a mile each time a firefighter or police officer dies in the line of duty.

“I hope the families are being touched by the runs. I hope they find as much comfort and healing as possible because I would hate to go through what they are going through even if it’s just a distant cousin or uncle. It’s still a family member that they knew and loved. So the first thing is, I hope the family heals through my run and the flag I send them after my run,” says Zechariah.

Zechariah says he started, ‘Running 4 Heroes’ after running in a 5K to recognize 9-11 first responders.

Since starting, ‘Running 4 Hereos’ Zechariah has run more than 600 miles.

You can watch Zechariah’s run to honor Officer Hancher Monday at 7:30 p.m. on ‘Running 4 Heroes’ Facebook page.

LATEST HEADLINES: