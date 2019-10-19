Safety improvements coming to 18 intersections statewide; Horry and Florence Co. roadways included

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- There are more than 200,000 intersections in the state. According to the SC Department of Transportation, 88% of the intersections are functioning properly. However, 12% of the intersections need serious safety improvements.

The department has identified dozens of dangerous intersections in the state. The intersections have been prioritized by safety on a list recently approved for funding.

“When you take a deeper dive into the 12% of intersections, most crashes are taking place are 64% are angle crashes and 21% are rear end,” explained Rob Perry, the Director of Traffic Engineering.

The list uses accident fatality data. For example, in Richland County in the past 5 years there has been 22 deadly accidents the intersection of Colonial Drive and Academy Street.

Several people who work and live in the area said the are is prone to accidents.

“Just a few weeks back there were like 2 or 3 wrecks that happened here,” described Kevin Shrives, who works just a block from the intersection.

“It’s very busy morning and evening and everyday we almost have an accident sometimes 2,” added Aavan Singh. Singh owns the CK Mart at the corner of the intersection.

SCDOT says a traditional intersection has 32 points where an accident can happen. The safety list will help decrease those collision points.

Rob Perry outlines some solutions to the intersection danger.

“Roundabouts bring the 32 points where a crash can happen down to 8. And when you enter at a much lower speed the accident severity is less. We might make signal improvements. We might add turning lanes might move signage and marking.

SCDOT Commission approved $13 million to pay for those improvements.

Take a look at this chart. Find out if any intersections in your county are on the list.



List of intersections identified for safety improvements

See the full report below.