MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Santa Claus and Myrtle Beach firefighters will make their annual ‘ride along’ throughout Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon.

Santa Claus will be taking a ride in a big red ‘sleigh’ in Myrtle Beach city neighborhoods from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Children are welcome to meet to ‘meet’ Santa and the firefighters as they make their stops.

Social distancing is encouraged.

LATEST HEADLINES: