SC city opens historic courthouse for 1st time in 100 years

CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) — One of South Carolina’s oldest cities is reopening a historic courthouse for court hearings for the first time in more than a century.
Camden has started holding weekly Municipal Court hearings at the Historic Robert Mills Courthouse downtown.
The courthouse was built from 1825 to 1827 and used for 80 years.
It has a copper roof, brick floors, a vaulted central hallway and double arched ceilings downstairs.
The courthouse is named for its architect designer.
Robert Mills is best known for the Washington Monument, but also designed a number a courthouses and other public buildings in South Carolina before the Civil War.
