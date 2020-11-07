SC city opens historic courthouse for 1st time in 100 years

CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) — One of South Carolina’s oldest cities is reopening a historic courthouse for court hearings for the first time in more than a century.

Camden has started holding weekly Municipal Court hearings at the Historic Robert Mills Courthouse downtown.

The courthouse was built from 1825 to 1827 and used for 80 years.

It has a copper roof, brick floors, a vaulted central hallway and double arched ceilings downstairs.

The courthouse is named for its architect designer.

Robert Mills is best known for the Washington Monument, but also designed a number a courthouses and other public buildings in South Carolina before the Civil War.

LATEST HEADLINES: