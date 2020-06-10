SC DHEC offers COVID-19 pop-up testing clinics, helps under-served communities

(WBTW) – South Carolina DHEC will hold COVID-19 pop-up testing clinics today in 15 different areas around the state.

Locations of clinics include Bamberg, Calhoun, Charleston, Clarendon, Florence, Greenwood, Hampton, Horry, Kershaw, Lancaster, Laurens, Marion, Richland, Sumter and Williamsburg counties.

All of the mobile pop-up clinics will be offering free testing and DHEC screening and specimen collections are free for anyone and according to their website are part of their “ongoing efforts to increase testing in under-served and rural communities across the state.”

For the full list of mobile pop-up testing sites, visit the SCDHEC website, where they have real-time information to help you locate your nearest testing site.

LATEST HEADLINES: