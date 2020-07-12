SC Education Lottery generated record funds in FY20

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Education Lottery on Friday announced record earnings during the Fiscal Year 2020, ending June 30.

The Lottery reports generating over $492.8 million to go towards educational programs, surpassing the previous year’s earnings by $5.2 million. According to the Lottery, the increase is partially attributable to “growing interest in instant ‘scratch-off’ tickets and ‘local’ draw games like Pick 3, Pick 4, and Palmetto Cash 5.”

Chairman of the SC Lottery Commission, Sam Litchfield, said that he and the Board are “proud of what the Lottery was able to accomplish for our great state this year, and we take great pride knowing these efforts will go towards improving education in SC.”

Since 2002, the Lottery has contributed over $6 billion to educational programs.

