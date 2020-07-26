‘SC for ED’ plans statewide motor march to protest school reopenings on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – SC for ED announced a statewide motor march to protest the planned reopening of schools in South Carolina for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
People are asked to arrive outside of the SC State Museum in Columbia, SC on Monday, July 27 at 1:30 pm.
The march will begin at 2:00 pm with the route passing by both the Governor’s Mansion and the SC State House.
The organization is asking that everyone who attends the march brings a mask, stays in their car, turns on hazard lights, and obeys all traffic laws.
