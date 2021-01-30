SC Republican Party censures Congressman Tom Rice after his impeachment vote

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) — The members of the South Carolina GOP have issued a formal censuring of Congressman Tom Rice after voting to impeach Donald Trump.

Rice, a Republican representing SC-07, decided to vote to impeach the outgoing president two weeks ago.

His decision has angered many Republicans causing members to a formal censure vote.

The censure was passed today at the SCGOP State Executive Committee’s quarterly meeting.

“We made our disappointment clear the night of the impeachment vote. Trying to impeach a president, with a week left in his term, is never legitimate and is nothing more than a political kick on the way out the door,” said SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick. “Congressman Rice’s vote unfortunately played right into the Democrats’ game, and the people in his district, and ultimately our State Executive Committee, wanted him to know they wholeheartedly disagree with his decision.”

