SC Senate Democrats meet virtually, Republicans in person

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The December spike in COVID-19 cases has led South Carolina Senate Democrats to hold their annual planning meeting virtually.

The 16 Democratic senators planned to meet in person in Sumter County on Wednesday. But Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto of Orangeburg says after some discussion they decided it was safer to stay apart.

The 30 Senate Republicans still plan to meet in person starting Monday at a resort on Kiawah Island.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey told The State newspaper events will be held outdoors or in a large ballroom to ensure social distancing.

Members will be required to wear masks.

