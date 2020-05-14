SC unemployment claims down for 4th week; county breakdown of numbers

County-by-county map showing the numbers of initial intrastate unemployment claims filed during the week ending on May 9, 2020 (Courtesy- SCDEW)

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce released updated unemployment data Thursday, showing a decrease in claims for a fourth week in a row.

There were 32,513 initial claims filed during the week ending on May 9, SCDEW says. This is a decrease of 14,234 claims from the week before, which had 46,747 claims filed.

Over the last eight week, 486,149 initial claims have been filed in the state.

SCDEW says they’ve paid out over $1.09 billion in a combination of state unemployment benefits and benefits from the CARES Act and other federal programs.

SCDEW also released an updated county-by-county map of initial intrastate claims filed in the week ending May 9. Intrastate claims are filed by people who both live and work in SC.

Horry County : 2,694 claims filed. This is a decrease from the previous week’s total of 4,318 claims filed.

: 2,694 claims filed. This is a decrease from the previous week’s total of 4,318 claims filed. Florence County: 865 claims filed. This is down from the 1,291 claims field the week before.

865 claims filed. This is down from the 1,291 claims field the week before. Darlington County : 381 claims filed. This is a decrease from the previous week’s 532 claims filed.

: 381 claims filed. This is a decrease from the previous week’s 532 claims filed. Georgetown County: 328 claims filed. This is down from the 598 claims filed the week before.

328 claims filed. This is down from the 598 claims filed the week before. Marlboro County: 307 claims filed. This is up from the previous week’s total of 224 claims filed.

307 claims filed. This is up from the previous week’s total of 224 claims filed. Dillon County: 217 claims filed. This is a decrease from the 229 claims filed the week before.

217 claims filed. This is a decrease from the 229 claims filed the week before. Marion County: 215 claims filed. This is down from the previous week’s 298 filed claims.

215 claims filed. This is down from the previous week’s 298 filed claims. Chesterfield County: 193 claims filed. This is down from the 275 claims filed the week before.

The agency also says they’ve adjusted call center hours to 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. until noon this Saturday.

