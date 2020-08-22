SCDNR: 10 people charged in Murrells Inlet for illegal fishing

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) reported that 10 individuals were caught in Murrells Inlet taking game fish illegally.

SCDNR said Game Wardens from Georgetown and Horry County found the individuals to be in possession of 55 redfish, 12 flounder, clams out of season, and whole stone crabs.

Image Courtesy of SCDNR

SCDNR said 40 citations and several warnings were issued for license violations, gear, fish, crab and shellfish.

All individual’s were transported to the county detention center and their illegal fishing gear was seized.

SCDNR says to call 1-800-922-5431 to report any potential game law violations.

https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=south%20carolina%20department%20of%20natural%20resources&epa=SEARCH_BOX

LATEST HEADLINES: